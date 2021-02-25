Guilford County is pleased to announce a new educational website, www.healthyguilford.biz, aimed at supporting local businesses in Guilford County.
This website provides guidelines, checklists, and resources to help businesses ensure they are taking appropriate steps to comply with local COVID-19 safety protocols and keep their employees and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local businesses that agree to follow COVID-19 business safety guidelines can choose to be added to a database that residents may use to find organizations that are complying with best practices.
Other resources on the site include a “Healthy Guilford Pledge” that businesses may download, sign, and post at their locations to show their commitment to keeping employees and customers safe. Spanish and English “We’re on Board” signs and “Thank You” flyers are also available.
In addition, local organizations interested in having their business profiled, may submit their story on the Share My Business Story page for consideration.
Visit www.healthyguilford.biz for more information.
