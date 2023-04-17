Guilford Co. Nonprofit of the Year Launches New Website
The organization is also opening vendor and sponsor spaces for Greensboro Pride
Greensboro, NC – Alternative Resources of the Triad, the organization that brings you the annual Greensboro Pride Festival, is excited to debut their new website at www.greensboropride.org. The new design comes after months of work with a developer who donated their time and services to create the new site.
Meanwhile, ART also opened up registrations for vendors, sponsors, and entertainment for the 2023 Greensboro Pride Festival. The festival will take place on Sunday, October 1, from 11:00am-6:00pm along South Elm Street in Downtown Greensboro. Last year, vendor spaces sold out quickly, so ART recommends reserving your spot as soon as possible. You can find all of the information about vendors, sponsors, and entertainment at https://greensboropride.org/pride-2023/.
“Our new website is more modern and easier to navigate,” says Secretary Sarah Lanse. “We are excited to debut this site just in time for registrations for this year’s festival.”
Alternative Resources of the Triad was named the 2022 Nonprofit of the year by the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium for their hard work in bringing the community together. The organization has several upcoming events. Please visit their website or Facebook Events Page for further details.
Learn more about Alternative Resources of the Triad and Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram. You can join their committee and help plan future events at https://greensboropride.org/join-the-committee/.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces, and social events.
