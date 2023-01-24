GTCC to host information sessions for Career And College Promise Program for Guilford County high school students
Guilford Technical Community College will present an information session about its Career and College Promise Program for high school students at the Koury Hospitality Careers Center on the GTCC Jamestown Campus on February 2 and 9 starting at 6 p.m.
Career and College Promise offers North Carolina high school students the chance to earn college credits at a community college campus. The program is tuition-free for high school juniors and seniors. Students must have a cumulative unweighted GPA of 2.8.
The presentation will provide information about the dual enrollment program for high school students along with information about the admissions process and qualifications for the program.
GTCC offers two Career and College Promise Pathways, College Transfer and Career/Technical Education Pathways.
Within the College Transfer Pathways students can earn an associate degree in arts, science, fine arts, engineering, or nursing with college credit transferable to all UNC System institutions and many of North Carolina’s private colleges and universities.
The Career/Technical Education Pathway offers over 50 certificate and diploma programs including fire protection technology, criminal justice, culinary arts, medical office administration, early childhood education, aviation, welding, and more.
The GTCC Career and College Promise program is currently accepting applications for the Summer and Fall 2023 semesters.
Students and parents are invited to attend the free, hour-long event.
WHEN: Thursday, February 2 and Thursday, February 9
6 – 7 p.m.
WHERE: GTCC Jamestown Campus
Koury Hospitality Careers Center Auditorium
601 East Main St.
Jamestown, N.C.
