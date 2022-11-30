GTCC SGA president, former Guilford County board of education member appointed to board of trustees
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (Nov. 30, 2022) – A long-time member of the Guilford County board of education and a Guilford Technical Community College sophomore originally from Nepal have been appointed to the GTCC board of trustees.
Darlene Garrett, who served on the Guilford County board of education for 20 years, and Jeshika Lamsal, a GTCC sophomore who lived in Nepal until she was a ninth grader, joined the board of trustees last month.
Lamsal, a philosophy major, was elected GTCC’s student government association (SGA) president last spring for the 2022-2023 school year and with that post comes a one-year seat on the board of trustees
“Being appointed as a board trustee is the greatest honor of my life,” said Lamsal, who emigrated to Texas from Nepal when she was entering the ninth grade and moved to Greensboro right after high school graduation. “Learning and understanding behind the scenes … how much it takes for a college to run is incredible. I feel proud to represent the GTCC student body at the board meetings. I want to thank every at GTCC who has invested their time and effort to make amazing things happen on campus.”
Lamsal has been accepted at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill to finish her undergraduate studies and then plans to attend law school.
During Garrett’s tenure on the Guilford County board of education, 23 new schools were constructed in Guilford County along with the renovation of 33 other schools. Also, during her time on the board, several innovative middle and early college high schools were started through partnerships with several colleges, including GTCC. Garrett retired from the school board in 2020.
“I am honored to be appointed to the GTCC board of trustees after serving 20 years on the Guilford board of education,” said Garrett. “I knew that GTCC provided outstanding educational opportunities but had not realized the breadth of the offerings.
“I am so impressed by the extent of the industry partnerships that have been forged over the years in manufacturing technologies. It is personally an exciting time for me to become a part of GTCC and serve as a member of the board of trustees. I look forward to supporting the mission and continued successes of GTCC while serving as a full-time champion of the continuing educational opportunities offered for everyone.”
Garrett has resided in Guilford County for over 35 years and has served in many civic functions in the community, including girls scout leader and past PTA president of Summerfield/Laughlin Schools.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
