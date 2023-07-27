GTCC selects Justin Lyons to serve as director of marketing and communications
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (July 27, 2023) – Justin Lyons, who has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and communications, has been named the director of marketing and communications at Guilford Technical Community College.
Prior to joining GTCC Lyons served as the marketing director of Andersen Sterilizers in Haw River, where he was responsible for brand management, international integrated marketing campaigns, product launches, and short and long-term strategic planning.
“Justin brings great insight and abilities to our marketing and communications department.,” said Jan Knox, GTCC vice president of college advancement.” We were fortunate to find someone with so much direct marketing and leadership experience to join our team.”
In his new position with GTCC, Lyons will be responsible for creating marketing and communications strategies for both internal and external audiences, focusing on student recruitment, enrollment, and retention. In addition, he will be responsible for implementing and maintaining cohesive branding, marketing, and communications strategies across the college.
“Being entrusted with the responsibility of leading the marketing and communications efforts for Guilford Technical Community College is an honor that fills me with a profound sense of purpose,” said Lyons. “I’m proud to work with such a talented team to amplify the college’s mission, values, and commitment to excellence, ensuring our message resonates with students, faculty, and the wider community, ultimately transforming lives for the better.”
Prior to Andersen, Lyons professional marketing career has been focused primarily on nonprofit work where he was responsible for creating and implementing innovative marketing and communication plans for major capital campaigns, underwater explorations to recover artifacts from a sunken shipwreck, exhibitions, adult and youth programs, and a number of new website launches.
Lyons has a Bachelor of Science in communications with a concentration in print media and a minor in professional writing from Western Carolina University.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from six campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
