GTCC offers new program to train potential instructors for next level of their teaching career
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (Feb. 1, 2022) – Guilford Technical Community College is offering a new, program to help prepare qualified, potential instructors take the next step in their educational career.
GTCC’s Faculty Diversity Internship Program, Inclusion for Impact will provide faculty interns 48 hours of intensive training focusing on teaching, learning, diversity, equity, and inclusion at the college level. It is the only program of its kind on the East Coast.
Once the 48 hours of training is complete, participants transition to a part time paid teaching schedule at GTCC with close mentoring and support from veteran faculty members who provide immediate feedback.
“Our staff and faculty have developed a unique and innovative program,” said Anthony Clarke, Ph.D. president of GTCC. “We are proud of their work and are looking forward to seeing how this program will help increase a diverse and inclusive pool of potential college-level instructors.”
The Inclusion for Impact Program is open to early career professionals with 10 years or less of experience, a master’s degree or 18 graduate hours in their subject area.
Participants are compensated for the courses with additional stipends for work related to the program.
Other benefits for the interns include:
- Full immersion in GTCC faculty activities
- Trained on teaching and learning, diversity, equity, and inclusion
- Training in classroom management
- Engagement in a capstone hiring simulation, featuring a mini-teach and formal interview with immediate feedback
For more information on the GTCC Faculty Diversity Internship Program, contact Catina Galloway, (336) 334-4822, Ext. 55029 or cagalloway@gtcc.edu or visit gtcc.edu/DiversityInternship.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.