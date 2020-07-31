JAMESTOWN, N.C. (July 31, 2020) – Guilford Technical Community College has partnered with GuilfordWorks to launch Operation Workforce Recovery, a resource program designed to get people back to work. The college has identified short-term, non-credit training programs for displaced workers seeking to build new skills in high-demand career areas. GTCC, GuilfordWorks and industry representatives will host a free virtual event on Aug. 6 for residents to learn more.
“Many Triad workers have been displaced or furloughed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” said GTCC Senior Vice President Dr. Beth Pitonzo. “Operation Workforce Recovery provides a pathway for individuals to obtain the short-term training necessary and qualify for the high-demand jobs currently available our community."
The virtual resource fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individuals interested in attending the event should register on or before Aug. 6. Participants will receive an email confirmation with instructions on how to access the event.
Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss career pathways with representatives from key industries that need skilled workers to support their growth in the Triad. GTCC offers short-term, non-credit workforce training programs in the following areas:
- Advanced Manufacturing (e.g., Aviation Manufacturing, Welding)
- Skilled Trades (e.g., HVAC/Refrigeration, Construction)
- Health Careers (e.g., Nursing Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician)
- Warehousing and Logistics
These short-term training programs offer courses that can be completed in as few as four weeks with program start dates offered from late August to mid-October. Program lengths will differ based on individual course requirements
A general session will also provide virtual event attendees with an opportunity to connect with NCWorks and GTCC representatives on other support resources including financial assistance.
GTCC campuses in Greensboro (Campus Center, Room 132), High Point (Building H5, Room 236) and Jamestown (Learning Resource Center, Room 301) will be open to individuals who do not have access to the Internet or a reliable electronic device. Seating will be limited due to social distancing guidelines and reservations will be required. Individuals can reserve their seat by contacting GTCC at (336) 334-4822 extension 50650. Any visitor to a GTCC campus will need to follow the college’s health and safety protocols, which includes wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
For more information about Operation Workforce Recovery, visit www.gtcc.edu/workforce-recovery.
Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves nearly 35,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. Learn more at www.gtcc.edu.
