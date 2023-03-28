GTCC community job fair with over 40 employers set for March 30
Guilford Technical Community College will offer a community job fair Thursday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Medlin Campus Center (2nd floor) on the Jamestown Campus.
More than 40 local employers will be onsite to promote their job opportunities and discuss qualifications for various positions. Those employers include many business sectors including manufacturing, IT, accounting, banking, hospitality, restaurants, early childhood education, government, automotive sales and service, nursing, education and more.
For a full list of employers attending visit, gtcc.edu/events/2023/03/spring-job-fair.php.
WHEN: Thursday, March 30
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
WHERE: GTCC Jamestown Campus
Medlin Campus Center (2nd floor)
601 East Main St.
Jamestown, N.C.
MORE: For more information, visit .gtcc.edu/events/2023/03/spring-job-fair.php
