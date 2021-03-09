‘The goal is to help bring together all the resources to help small businesses’
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association is pleased to unite with Guilford County community leaders for an initiative to help small businesses recover from the economic impact that resulted from Covid-19.
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Business High Point and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro have launched the initiative and GRRA will be contributing with the help of North Carolina REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®.
A national consulting team led by Bruce Katz, the author of several books and major papers on sustainable and smart growth, and Christopher Gergen, a founding partner at Forward Impact Solutions, will work with community leaders on a strategy to strengthen the small businesses in Guilford County, especially under-resourced communities of color.
GRRA, in partnership with the Greensboro Planning Department, brought Mr. Katz to Greensboro in Sept. 2019 to speak on Greensboro’s opportunity zones. Mr. Katz co-founded New Localism Advisors, a firm whose mission is to help cities deliver initiatives that promote sustainable growth.
Guilford County stakeholders will be involved in the initiative through a county-wide advisory board, a steering committee and a cross-sector innovation council. The entire process will take about eight months.
The economic effort plan will include conversations with stakeholders across the region and focus on how to attract and deploy federal, state and local investment for local stimulus dollars.
“This will benefit REALTORS® and the citizens of Greensboro, High Point and all of Guilford County,” Mr. Perkins said. “I’m very proud of the REALTORS®’ involvement.”
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
