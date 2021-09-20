Mayor Nancy Vaughan is a featured speaker at the event
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The public is invited to LeBauer Park next week for a fun and unique way to share ideas on how Greensboro might allocate millions of dollars in covid stimulus funds.
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association and the Transit Alliance of the Piedmont are hosting the interactive event Thursday, Sept. 23 in downtown Greensboro from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Participants are invited to share their transportation and housing ideas on how Greensboro could allocate its $59 million plus in covid stimulus funds toward innovative community connections.
After a fun, interactive session to create new ideas, everyone will each be given $25 million in play “ARPA Bucks” to spend on displayed and new projects.
Ralph Thomas, a member of the Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, helped organize the event.
Mr. Thomas said participants will gain a better perspective of how the stimulus funds can be utilized for connecting people to transportation, housing, and services in the city of Greensboro.
“This is a fun way to participate in spending play money to help the general public see where the stimulus funds are directed,” Mr. Thomas said. “Come out and have fun.”
Various city, regional, and nonprofit agencies are partipating. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will be a featured speaker.
Mayor Vaughan said she is looking forward to engaging in a conversation with people at the event. She said having these available funds is a unique opportunity.
“We want to make sure the funds are spent in the most restorative and transformative way possible,” Mayor Vaughan said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
The county and state also received funds. Greensboro received $59.4 million, Winston-Salem received $51.7 million, and High Point received $22 million.
The event is free and open to the public. To attend, please register at grra.org on the Events Calendar on the Membership tab.
Special thanks to the following for sponsoring or helping with the event: Adam Lemmert with State Farm, Downtown Greensboro, Inc.; the North Carolina Homeowners Alliance, Piedmont Triad Regional Council, the City of Greensboro, AARP, and Transit Alliance of the Piedmont.
###
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
