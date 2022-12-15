GRRA announces winners at annual awards luncheon
Several REALTORS® honored for excellence at local luncheon
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association honored several local REALTORS® and REALTOR® associates during its annual awards ceremony luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Below is a list of winners, the award they received and a description of the award:
GRRA Fellows Award: Mary Beth Powell, RE/MAX Realty Consultants & Scott Thompson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty
This award honors outstanding GRRA members who have contributed consistent and outstanding service to our Association since becoming a member. These individuals have provided their time, talents and enthusiasm, which have an enduring effect on the Association.
REALTOR® Committee Member of the Year Award: Kris Cayton, a New Dawn Realty
This award goes to a member who has demonstrated “initiative, enthusiasm and originality” and has put in extra hours of work in committee endeavors.
GRRA Associate of the Year: Tyler Kastl – Marathon Moving Company
The Associate of the Year award is presented to an Associate member who has made outstanding volunteer contributions to GRRA. The candidate should exhibit professionalism and success in their Business and Association activities.
GRRA Hall of Fame: Barbara Mann, RE/MAX Realty Consultants
This award honors outstanding REALTORS® or lenders within our industry and association who have contributed consistent and outstanding service to our profession in the areas of development, environment or government, and/or leadership which have an enduring effect upon the real estate profession.
Jack H. Brown Memorial Award: Kathleen Sullivan, RE/MAX Realty Consultants
Recognizes a member whose unselfish participation and efforts in non-industry activities have been exemplary in charitable, civic, religious, educational or political affairs. Recipient is also someone who has had a strong influence in the enhancements of the arts, athletics or recreation for the benefit of the public.
Elaine H. Ernest Visionary Leadership Award: Piedmont Triad Partnership
This award honors a person from the Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association or the community-at-large whose ideas, research, actions and leadership have created a positive impact on the Guilford County development community and the community-at-large.
William D. Seawell Sr. and Jr. Award: Chester Brown III, Brown Investment Properties
Recognizes an outstanding REALTOR® member's efforts in the area of Fair Housing. Candidate is a REALTOR® in good standing and an active participant in affirmative fair housing activities.
GRRA Public Service Award: Winston McGregor, Guilford County Board of Education/at-Large
To honor a public servant who has contributed consistent and outstanding service to our REALTOR Industry. This individual has provided his/her time, talents and enthusiasm to benefit the real estate industry and has had an enduring effect not only on our association, but also upon the Guilford County community-at-large.
Ronald J. Smith President’s Award: Scott Thompson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty
The current GRRA President selects this award that recognizes a member who has given countless volunteer hours of enthusiastic service to the membership of the Association.
REALTOR® of the Year Award: Ray Alexander III, Coldwell Banker Advantage
The purpose of this award is to recognize an outstanding REALTOR® member of the GGRA who has had significant accomplishments in REALTOR® association activities (local, state and national) and/or civic activities.
GRRA Rising Star awards: Kristin Dayvault, NextHome Triad Realty, Jennifer Dorsey, Wilkinson Triad Realty, Ashley Lewis, Dream Builders Realty LLC, Robin Minter, Allen Tate Realty, Aleka DeGraaf, EPOC Property Management, Hillary Meredith, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
To recognize a REALTOR® in GRRA who has been a REALTOR® for five years or less and who has provided exemplary service to the local, state and national Associations and exhibits leadership potential.
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
