Growth Along E. Gate City Boulevard is Topic of December 2 Virtual Meeting
GREENSBORO, NC (November 23, 2021) – If you live or work near the E. Gate City Boulevard corridor, you may want to attend a “community conversation” designed to discuss the future growth of the area. This virtual meeting begins at 6 pm Thursday, December 2, via Zoom.
To register to participate, email hart.crane@greensboro-nc.gov by November 30. Zoom information will then be emailed to you for the December 2 meeting.
The East Gate City Boulevard Planning Process is a cross-departmental collaborative effort between the City’s Planning, Neighborhood Development, Parks and Recreation, Libraries, and Transportation departments to ensure cohesive and positive growth along E. Gate City Boulevard.
Learn more about the project at www.greensboro-nc.gov/EGateCity.
