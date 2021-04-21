Growing together: Husband and wife team run local CBD shop

When The Hemp Source, located at 690 Jonestown Rd. Suite #190 in Winston-Salem, opened in September 2019, co-owners and husband-and-wife duo Kayla and Jay Galloway had high hopes for the future.
But as we all know, the year 2020 was everything but hopeful for many small business owners in the Triad.
“Covid really tested how badly we wanted to succeed,” Jay Galloway wrote in an email. “We were fortunate enough to remain open due to our business being labeled an Agricultural entity since our company grows. It definitely shifted how things were, but it made us think outside the box with our marketing.”
Luckily, The Hemp Source was able to thrive during the pandemic, and the Galloways attribute that to the result of “providing natural products that are actually providing relief.”
“The entire world was understandably stressed,” they noted, “and we are happy to know we can help everyone chill and relax a little.”
Jay Galloway describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur” who got into the cannabis industry for numerous reasons:
“First, I knew I wanted to be in the health and wellness business, and after learning the many benefits of hemp, which became federally legal in recent years, I realized it was an opportunity for me to offer those benefits to my community,” he wrote in an email. “Second, I found there to be a lack of education about cannabis and its benefits, and I knew hemp was a great place to start in dispelling many rumors and falsehoods surrounding it.”
The Hemp Source made history as the city’s first Black-owned CBD shop, a point of pride for the Galloways.
“It means a lot to me and my wife that we got our footprint in this industry,” Jay Galloway wrote. “Many times being African-American brings challenges with lack of representation. We hope to be an example to other people who look like us to not be afraid to step out and take up space in this growing billion-dollar industry. There are many challenges that we have and continue to face. For example, one being our inability to find a location early on because of the stereotype that came with being a Black face owning a cannabis store. No matter the challenges, we maintain a positive outlook knowing that nothing great comes without obstacles. We are happy where we landed and are thankful for the opportunity to spread the good news about a misunderstood flower. We strive to not only be the best Black-owned hemp store, but the best hemp store there is.”
The Hemp Source offers the full spread of CBD products: edibles, smokeables, topicals, oils, tinctures, and more.
“Customers love our tea and honey combinations because of their quick relief,” Galloway noted. “Our newest and highly popular products are our Delta8 chocolates. Our customers can not get enough!”
In addition, The Hemp Source hosts a variety of themed events such as infused yoga classes, puff and paint, and The Cannadish, which is the Triad’s first five-course, cannabis-infused dinner with a professional chef.
“We not only want to provide products, but we also offer different and safe ways to experience using them,” Galloway wrote.
For those who have never tried CBD products, Galloway advises that they stick with what they know.
“Many who are in pain may feel comfortable with starting with our salve that you simply rub on,” Galloway wrote. “Those who want to reduce stress or need more sleep may feel most comfortable with drinking some of our popular tea and honey.”
Galloway wrote that the goal is to find “what works best for you and makes you feel comfortable. We try to fit within your normal daily habits— instead of taking pharmaceutical drugs, some customers have replaced them with drinking our tea or using our oil because it is a natural source.”
With New York, New Mexico, and Virginia being the most recent states to have legalized and decriminalized marijuana, word on the street is that legislators in Raleigh are mulling over the best way to approach the topic in the state. When asked if The Hemp Source plans to tap into the legal THC market, Jay Galloway wrote that they are very interested, “as it would be very beneficial to many of our customers.”
“The goal is to cater to both markets as everyone has their own specific needs,” he wrote. “We are all about providing a natural resource especially being that there are many in both the marijuana and hemp plants.”
The thing that sets The Hemp Source apart from other stores is its focus and dedication to product education.
“That has been an area where many companies have fallen short in our industry,” Galloway noted. “We believe in trying before buying, so we always provide samples and focus on understanding your problems to provide you with a comfortable purchase.”
