GROW Residency with Singer Kay Marion Begins March 13
GREENSBORO, NC (February 28, 2023) – Singer Kay Marion will be in residence at the Greensboro Residency for Original Works (GROW) from March 13 to April 16 at the Greensboro Cultural Center. During the residency, Marion will explore the development of Black musical traditions across a variety of genres.
Public workshops will include listening sessions, sound healing circles, and a performance with a marketplace of local vendors. All events are free and registration is not required. GROW is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. To learn more about the residency, visit www.CreativeGreensboro.com.
Workshop Schedule
Listening Sessions: Come ready to listen to and support up-and-coming as well as historic Black contributors. Discussions will follow each song selection. Refreshments will be provided.
- Wednesday, March 15 | 5-8 pm – Black Women in Folk Music
- Wednesday, March 22 | 6-8 pm – Black Classical Composers
- Wednesday, March 29| 6-8 pm – Black Rockstars
- Wednesday, April 5 | 6-8 pm – Forgotten Soul Musicians of the 20th Century
- Thursday, April 13 | 6-8:30 pm – Black Spiritual Music
Singer-Songwriter Circles: Come with your voice and/or your instruments and share what you’re writing with community members. Feedback will be provided.
- Thursday, March 16 | 6-8 pm
- Thursday, March 23 | 6-8 pm
- Tuesday, March 28 | 6-8 pm
- Tuesday, April 11 | 6-8:30 pm
Lecture and Discussion Groups: Come prepared to discuss the history and relevance of Black music with community members.
- Friday, March 17 | 6-8 pm – What Is Black Music?
- Tuesday, April 4 | 6-8 pm - Black Music & Activism
Sound Healing Circles: Interested in sound healing? Bring your voice and/or your instrument and experience what it’s like to create as well as meditate with therapeutic sounds.
- Saturday, March 25 | 1-3 pm
- Saturday, April 1 | 1-3 pm
- Sunday, April 2 | 3-5 pm
Black Artistry Market: The Marketplace is open to all and will feature up-and-coming Black artists in the Triad area. This is an opportunity to support Black-owned businesses and local artists.
- Sunday, April 16 | 2-6 pm (performances at 3 pm and 4:30 pm)
About the Artist
Multi-genre vocalist Marion is a lively, high-spirited musician who enjoys a diverse career in vocal performances, theater, and arts advocacy. Recognized within her community as a political organizer and activist, Marion transitioned from a career in political advocacy to a full-time career in the performing arts in 2018 after spending four years representing nonprofit organizations. Her performance experience began in 2010 and encompasses a variety of roles, concert work, and competitions. Passionate about musical and non-musical theater, she has performed with a variety of community organizations such as We Are One Greensboro Community and the North Carolina Black Repertory Theatre Company. She is a 2011 graduate of John Casablancas Modeling and Talent Management and earned her Bachelors of Arts in music and public policy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her master’s in vocal performance from the Longy School of Music of Bard College. For more information, visit www.kay-songbird.com or follow her at @kaysingseverything on Facebook and TikTok or @certifiedsongbird on Instagram.
About GROW
GROW is a flexible creative space, managed by Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture. Compensated residencies of up to eight weeks are awarded to Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public. Each residency includes at least six hours of weekly programming offered to the public free of charge. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW
