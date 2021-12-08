Groundbreaking expansion marks addition of maternity care services at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – Dec. 8, 2021 – Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center broke ground today for its new 60,000-square-foot expansion, which will include the construction of a new fourth-floor birthing center. This will be the first time maternity care services have been offered at Kernersville Medical Center, which will provide a more convenient labor and delivery care option for expecting mothers in eastern Forsyth and western Guilford communities. The $55 million expansion project will also include the addition of medical beds, an expanded intensive care unit and the installation of a new heart and vascular lab.
“We’re very excited to grow with our community and to provide new and expanded services to meet the needs of our patients,” said Kirsten Royster, president and chief operating officer of Kernersville Medical Center. “Over the last 10 years, we have seen tremendous population growth, and this expansion will offer our patients the very latest in advanced maternity and cardiovascular care services, closer to home.”
Designed with the patient in mind, the new birthing center will include spacious labor and delivery rooms with natural light and smart TVs that allow patients to stream from their own devices. Each room is equipped with laboring tubs and a comfortable couch that expands into a full-sized bed. Families will also be able to take advantage of the thoughtfully designed community education and waiting room space.
The new heart and vascular lab will be conveniently located on the first floor of the hospital and will feature a new state-of-the-art catheterization lab and eight patient rooms. The new unit will specialize in providing patients with a variety of diagnostic and minimally invasive procedures.
Kernersville Medical Center opened in 2011, providing an option for patients who previously had to travel to Greensboro or Winston-Salem for health care. The hospital has expanded several times over the years to bring new and dedicated services to the area, including cancer, orthopedics, women’s health, neurosciences and the latest in advanced robotic-assisted surgery.
The anticipated completion date for the expansion is late 2023. The Christman Company is the general contractor, and McCulloch England Associates Architects is the architect.
