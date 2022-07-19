GREENWAY AT FISHER PARK, GREENWAY AT STADIUM PARK AND JOYMONGERS BREWING CO HAVING CONCERT THROW-DOWN 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY
What: Greenway at Fisher Park 10th Anniversary Celebration!
When: Sat., Aug. 6, 2022
Where: Joymongers Brewing Co and LoFi Park
Time: Noon to Midnight. Live music from 5-11pm
What: Enjoy live bands and multiple food trucks as we celebrate together!
In 2010, at the northwest side of downtown Greensboro where Smith and Eugene streets and Battleground Ave meet, there was only a collection of vast, weedy parking lots and empty buildings. While a beautiful minor league baseball stadium had opened in 2005, just a few steps away there was no grocery store, no bars, few shops, almost no restaurants and few people. The streets were just arteries to deliver workers downtown in the morning and evacuate them to the suburbs in the evening.
In 2012 Greenway at Fisher Park began to change all of that. 196 apartments opened along the future Greenway Urban Loop and offered downtown Greensboro its first luxury apartment community. Hundreds of young residents breathed life into this side of downtown.
Deep Roots Market, downtown’s first real grocery store, opened in 2013. Greenway at Stadium Park, 68 more luxury apartments, opened beside the stadium in 2015. In 2016, Joymongers Brewing Co. opened just across the street from the Greenway apartments. To date, over $300 million in new hotels, apartments, restaurants and shops have opened or are in development in just this several block downtown neighborhood.
On Sat., Aug. 6, 2022, Greenway at Fisher Park will celebrate their 10th Anniversary with our friends at Joymongers and all of Greensboro! Some of the Triad’s best bands and artists will play throughout the afternoon and evening. Multiple food trucks will be onsite and the party will go on from Noon to Midnight. There is no admission for this family friendly festival.
This is their “Greenway community thank you” for the support we have enjoyed from all of Greensboro. Don’t miss it!
LIVE MUSIC LINEUP:
5-6:30 PM • BRADLEY WIK & THE CHARLATANS
7-8:30 PM • GRAVY BOATS
9-11 PM • CARRI & THE GOOD WATTS TRIO
