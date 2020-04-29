GREENSBORO, NC – Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s (DGI) #GreensboroStrong: Feeding the Frontline while Supporting our local Downtown Restaurants GoFundMe surpassed $53,000 with a recent donation from Lincoln Financial and its employees.
Lincoln Financial employees personally donated a day’s worth of meals for 100 Cone Health frontline hospital staff and Lincoln Financial agreed to match the amount given by its employees to provide an additional day of free meals to hospital heroes.
“Lincoln has a long-standing and deep commitment to the Greensboro community,” said Mike Burns, SVP and head of Life Solutions at Lincoln. “We are proud to come together and help our local healthcare workers and restaurants during these difficult times.”
To celebrate this generosity, DGI is planning a #LincolnFinancialEmployeesGive Social Media Campaign on Thursday, April 30, as a small token of thanks.
“Lincoln Financial and its employees are a shining light of the compassion of our community,” said Zack Matheny, President and CEO of DGI. “The fact that these employees stepped up in such a dramatic way, I can’t think of a better example of what #GreensboroStrong means,” said Zack Matheny, President and CEO of DGI.
DGI’s GoFundMe aims to raise a minimum of $54,000 to provide 100 meals a day for at least 30 days to Cone Health employees. Meals are prepared by downtown restaurants at a $15 per meal price point.
The following downtown restaurants are providing the boxed meals: 1618 Downtown, A Sweet Success! Bakery, Baked, Blue Denim, Cheesecakes By Alex, Chez Genèse, Cincy's, Deep Roots Market, Ghassan's, Heavenly Buffaloes, Jerusalem Market, Liberty Oak, Machete, Manny’s Universal Café, Mellow Mushroom, SMOHK'D, and Undercurrent.
For more information about the GoFundMe campaign, and to make a donation, please visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/greensborostrong.
