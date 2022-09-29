Greensboro, N.C., September 29, 2022 – The Board of Directors of Reconsidered Goods (RG), Greensboro’s creative reuse center, has named Catena Bergevin as the new Executive Director. Ms. Bergevin was previously the Director of Advancement and Grants for ArtsGreensboro and is a current member of the City of Greensboro’s Cultural Affairs Commission and a Lecturer for UNC Greensboro’s Arts Administration program.
A unique community resource, Reconsidered Goods is a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental awareness, community engagement, and creative expression through reuse, education, and the arts. The organization accepts donated materials from individuals, businesses, industries, and municipal sources and gives them a new life through its retail store at 4118 Spring Garden Street. Teachers, makers, crafters, and artisans have access to affordable reused and repurposed goods diverted from landfills.
Paige Cox, RG Co-Founder and now the center’s Director of Operations, remarks about the organization’s next phase and new leadership “We are thrilled to have new leadership that will take us forward and expand our relationships within the community. With our second year in our new bigger building and the relaunch of our education and outreach programs, we are excited to spread the word about what RG has to offer to the arts, sustainable education, and the community at large.”
On average, approximately ten tons of materials are diverted from the city’s local waste stream every month through the work of Reconsidered Goods. The organization has expanded its education and outreach programs to include a creative reuse maker space and workshop and is scheduling field trips with local schools and organizations. Shayla Doyal, the new interim Education and Outreach Coordinator, is managing a variety of classes, outreach opportunities, Make-and-Take, Crafternoon, and StoryTime programs, and birthday parties with creative reuse themes. Ms. Doyal, a former Guilford County Schools art educator, spearheaded Reconsidered Good’s participation at the NC Folk Festival and Greensboro’s PrideFest with family-friendly creative activities using repurposed materials. Reconsidered Goods will also participate in the Greensboro Farmer’s Curb Market Fall Festival on October 15 & 22.
Ms. Bergevin intends to expand the organization’s partnership network to include more art and social service organizations and position RG as a significant community leader in the Piedmont Triad region for creative expression and reuse. “At Reconsidered Goods, we are committed to a culture of care. Our team is dedicated to the health and well-being of our community by reducing harm to our environment through single-use items. We can all invest in environmental sustainability by repurposing unwanted materials and nurturing our creative nature. I look forward to moving this amazing organization forward and welcome everyone to be a part of the RG community.”
More information about Reconsidered Goods retail store and education programs can be found at www.reconsideredgoods.org.
Reconsidered Goods imagines a world where nothing is used once nor thrown away but instead reused again and again. The retail store is located at 4118 Spring Garden Street. Greensboro. 27407.
