Greensboro woman accused of fraud involving renters' insurance claim
RALEIGH -- North CarolinaInsurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Sabrina Rena Davis, 34, of 700 S. English St., Greensboro. Davis was charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense, both felonies.
Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Davis of obtaining $24,411.98 from State Farm Insurance Co. by presenting fraudulent documentation for a renters’ insurance claim.
According to the arrest warrant, the landlord had no report of a fire or damage to the rental property.
The offenses occurred between Oct. 24, 2020, and May 31, 2021.
Special agents and Greensboro police arrested Davis on Dec. 6. She was given a $5,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Guilford County District Court on Jan. 11, 2022.
“It’s estimated that property and casualty insurance fraud costs insurance customers $120 billion a year in increased premiums,” said Commissioner Causey. “The Department of Insurance has reinforced its criminal investigations procedures and personnel in an effort to make more arrests to keep fraud from driving up insurance costs.”
If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may report fraud anonymously by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.
