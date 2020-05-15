Taskforce Urges Individuals and Corporations to Continue Supporting Relief Efforts
Greensboro, NC (May 15, 2020) – Over the past seven weeks, The Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce has granted $2,136,180 to 92 local nonprofits helping thousands of individuals and families impacted by the Coronavirus.
The Taskforce exceed the monumental $2 million mark when it granted $187,604 to nine local nonprofits in its latest weekly allocation. Taskforce members are urging individuals and corporations to continue supporting relief efforts and would like to raise at least an additional $1 million to continue rapidly supporting community members during the pandemic.
The funds were allocated from the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund which was established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
“Our local community is full of extremely generous and caring people and we are thankful for the support we’ve received over the past seven weeks. There is no doubt that thanks to that generous support, thousands of men, women, children, and families have been provided resources to help them during the pandemic. Our work is not yet complete, and we continue to ask anyone who can make a donation to please support the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund so that we can continue to help our local neighbors,” said Frank McCain, Vice President, Community Impact & Investment, United Way of Greater Greensboro and Co-Chair of the Virus Relief Taskforce.
The Taskforce is co-chaired by Larry Davis, Assistant City Manager, and Frank McCain, Vice President, Community Impact and Investment, United Way and comprised of leaders from Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Guilford County and leaders representing six priority areas.
One hundred percent of donations are immediately being used to support local nonprofit response efforts.
“LGBTQ people of all ages face discrimination and are often isolated from everyday support networks. This makes LGBTQ people more vulnerable to coronavirus. Virus relief funds are allowing Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center to continue to provide services like job fairs, peer support and referrals so that LGBTQ people survive this pandemic,” said Jennifer Ruppe, Executive Director, Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center, a recent recipient of Virus Relief grant funding.
The Taskforce would like to raise an additional $1 million to continue rapidly supporting community members during the pandemic. Members of the Taskforce are urging the community to continue to give. To make a donation to the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org, or text the word “Virus” to 40403.
Additionally, the Taskforce is accepting funding requests from 501 (c)(3) organizations helping people impacted by the Coronavirus. For more on funding requirements and how to apply, visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org. To quickly respond to community needs, volunteer Taskforce members are reviewing dozens of applications from local nonprofits each week.
The latest round of funding was granted to the following nonprofits addressing the following priority areas:
Business Disruptions
Create Me: $4,500
Court Watch of North Carolina: $3,750
Downtown Greensboro Foundation: $24,000
Family Service of the Piedmont: $18,311
Family Support Network of Central Carolina: $4,816
Greensboro Farmers Market: $21,727
Food Insecurities
CODA Connections: $30,000
Housing Vulnerabilities
Turning Point One Eighty: $8,500
The Salvation Army of Greensboro: $72,000
Weekly Donor Thank You
The Taskforce is grateful for gifts of all sizes and every donor is contacted personally to acknowledge their support. Additionally, the Taskforce would like to acknowledge the following organizations and individuals for their extremely generous support this week.
Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro: $101,000
The Coach and Kate Spade Foundations NY Tapestry: $8,000
Mr. Michael A. Berkelhammer: $5,000
