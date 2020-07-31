GREENSBORO, NC – July 31, 2020 – In support of Greensboro Transit Agency’s commitment to sustainable public transportation, the organization announced today the award of a $501,838 grant for the GTA Battery-electric Bus Program. These funds will go towards the purchase of a 17th Proterra battery-electric rechargeable bus to replace an aging diesel unit and support construction of a new electric bus quick-charger at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot.
Administered by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, the funds come from the 2016 Volkswagen settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. A total of $14.7 billion has been made available nationwide for vehicle buybacks, infrastructure improvements and environmental mitigation activities. Other North Carolina recipients of settlement funds include Charlotte, Raleigh, Wilmington and Salisbury along with numerous school systems. More information on North Carolina’s settlement program and project awards is available at the DEQ website.
The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) seeks to increase public safety and mobility through the effective planning and delivery of transportation services and operation of municipal transit. For more information about GDOT, contact us at (336) 373-GDOT (4368) or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot.
