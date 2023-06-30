Greensboro Transit Agency Honors Black Patriots of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse
GREENSBORO, NC (June 30, 2023) – The Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) will unveil a new bus design that honors Black men who served in the Continental Army and militia at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse. The newly decorated bus will be parked at the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park Tour Stop 8 on July 2, during park hours, 8:30 am to 5 pm, and on the 300 block of South Elm Street during the Fun Fourth Freedom Fest downtown on July 4, 1-6 pm.
The special bus wrap, titled “Black Patriots of the Revolution,” includes the names of 33 men at the Revolutionary War Battle for Guilford Courthouse, which took place in Greensboro in 1781. It also displays the Guilford Courthouse Flag, believed to have flown during the battle, a battle sketch called “The Calvary Charge” featuring solider on horseback, and a copy of a 1784 petition for the freedom of Black soldier Ned Griffin, signed by men who served with him.
Images were provided by the Greensboro History Museum and NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
This project was created at the request of Greensboro residents and Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson. It seeks to honor the contributions of people of color, who are often overlooked participants of the Revolutionary War. The bus will operate along GTA Route 8 serving for the first week of July and then across GTA routes citywide so passengers will be able to enjoy the exhibit in the coming months.
Learn more about Black patriots by visiting the National Park Service website or viewing the video of the recent forum, Commemorating the Black Patriots of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse.
For more information about the Fun Fourth Freedom Fest, visit downtowngreensboro.org. The national military park has a variety of interpretive programs, tours, and live musket demonstrations on July 4. See a full list of activities on the park’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GuilfordNPS.
