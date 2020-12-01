Greensboro, NC(December 1, 2020) –The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is excited to announce its reimagined season! The Symphony’s highly anticipated debut at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is planned for April 29, 2021.
Below is a sneak peek at what is in store for the GSO’s 2021-2022 season at the Tanger Center!
*on-sale date TBA
Those who have tickets to any of the rescheduled concerts listed above are asked to keep their tickets as they will be valid for the new date. Patrons will be promptly alerted to any additional schedule changes, should they occur. For more information, please visit GSO at greensborosymphony.org or contact the GSO Box Office via email and phone at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org and 336-335-5456 x224.
