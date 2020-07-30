GREENSBORO, N.C. (July 29, 2020) – Alliance Commercial Property Management (ACPM) Senior Vice President Gina Hensley, RPA, CPM, CCIM today announced major renovations to the popular West Market Shopping Center in Greensboro, N.C.
The Food Lion anchored shopping destination at 4653 W. Market Street offers 46,567 square feet of large and small shop space availability ranging from 18,200 to 1,575 square feet.
Sitting on 27 acres and close to I-40 with high visibility at a signalized intersection West Market Shopping Center is surrounded by residential communities, apartments and in a busy retail corridor including Planet Fitness, national banks, and restaurants.
The renovation team includes ACPM, Cindy Rosasco from Brown Investment Properties as the leasing agent, Efrid Sutphin handled the design and project management along with Miraje Reconstruction & Development
“The rehabilitation of the shopping center is going to be a great thing for the area,” said ACPM Executive Vice President Katie Poole. “The renovation illustrates an objective of comprehensively serving a vibrant array of retailers and consumers.”
Last renovated in 1985, the shopping center offers excellent parking for customers for current tenants that includes Roses Express, Cato and other local merchants in addition to a major anchor in Food Lion.
Alliance provides property management services for more than 50 properties and six million square feet across the Southeast. The diverse leasing and property management portfolio of office, industrial, and retail properties is located across North Carolina, South Carolina, Southern Virginia, and Eastern Georgia. Alliance has offices in Greensboro and Charleston, S.C. and through its NAI partnerships in Savannah, Ga., Asheville, NC, Pawleys Island, SC, Richmond and Norfolk, Va.
