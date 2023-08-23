According to a Request for Proposals issued on August 10, the City of Greensboro is seeking a private corporation to manage the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Stephen Tanger Center for Performing Arts.
The selected entity, if approved by Greensboro City Council, would run not only the coliseum that opened in 1959 and the performing arts center that will be two years old next month, but the Greensboro Aquatic Center, Special Events Center, and ACC Hall of Champions, as well as the proposed downtown music venue and the soccer stadium planned for either downtown or the coliseum complex.
This does not mean the city is selling or no longer funding any of these venues. It does mean that, if a proposal is accepted, its sports and entertainment facilities will not be managed by Matt Brown, the highest-paid public employee in the Piedmont Triad.
On August 17, the public “Open Gate City” archive listed Brown’s annual salary as $418,615 and his job title as “Pending.” He has managed the Coliseum Complex since 1994. For much of that time, it has been run at a deficit, although according to both Mayor Nancy Vaughan and District 1 representative Sharon Hightower, the Tanger Center has become self-sustaining.
When asked if Brown is retiring or has already done so, Vaughan texted: “This is part of Matt’s succession plan. He has not announced a date but we are looking at the best long-term options.” She also explained why the city is seeking proposals from experienced entities. “Some of the benefits of an established management company is that it brings more buying power and can increase our competitiveness.”
The Request for Proposals (RFP) issued last week contains some of the first public details about the planned downtown music venue, which has previously been described as the Friendly Market Music Hall due to being bounded by those streets, and planned soccer stadium. It describes the former as “an indoor/outdoor multi-stage live music venue(s) and Food and Beverage Operation with capacities ranging from 750-2,000” and a “future phase [that] will include a 4,500-seat amphitheater.” It describes the soccer stadium as “6,000-seat” and “designed to host a USL [United Soccer League] One Soccer Franchise.”
The RFP states that the “Proposer who is selected to provide these Services will report directly to the City Manager as well as to the Coliseum War Memorial Commission and the Tanger Center Board of Directors.” The awarded contract will be for a seven-year term with two five-year options.
The mission of contracted management will be to “maximize the booking and programming of events for all Complex/Center venues with the goal of exceeding current event levels for each venue” and to “maximize the utilization of the Complex/Center and associated revenue streams while minimizing the net cost to the City.”
It also states that the chosen management company will “implement and maintain a Foodservice program that maximizes concessions and catering revenues while operating at the highest possible industry standards” and “offer new robust Foodservice concessions and catering options and solutions that delivers measurable benefits and results to the City.”
One possible result of this privatization could be bad news for those who work at the venues. Due to the city’s efforts to raise its minimum wage, their previous hourly minimum wage of $15 was raised to $18 in the recently adopted budget, and according to City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba, there is “a plan to get it to almost $20 by December 2024.”
But unless the City Council orders it, any private organization running the Coliseum Complex and Tanger won’t be beholden to those wage rules. The RFP issued by the City states the chosen company will be required to pay its staff “a minimum base compensation of $15.00/hour for all part-time, full-time, roster, temporary, or any other category of employee of the Complex/Center during the term of this contract.”
It also lists the following “Transition Plan for Existing Employees”:
“Pursuant to the City’s Reduction in Force (“RIF”) Policy, the Company will be required to maintain all of the City’s employees of the Complex/Center for the first six months after the Company is awarded the contract, and during this six-month period, the Company will determine which, if any, of the Complex/Center employees it will choose to keep as the Company’s employees under such terms and conditions as the Company shall choose to maintain.”
The deadline by which all proposals must be delivered to the office of Deputy City Attorney James Dickens is October 6, 2023. Interviews with selected proposers will be from the 16th through the 19th of that month, and a preferred proposer will be selected by October 27th. City Council will vote on whether to not to approve that proposer at its November 6 session. The management agreement will be finalized by January 12, 2024, and the first term of the management company begins July 1, 2024.
The RFP states that the City’s “Annual Aspirational Minority and Women Business Enterprise Participation Goals are 18% Minority Business Enterprise (“MBE”) and 20% Women Business Enterprise (“WBE”): and that proposing companies must submit a plan for meeting or exceeding those goals.
According to the RFP, the proposing company “shall provide its Gross Revenue projections for the first three (3) years of the Services provided with complete supporting data that can be easily understood related to the assumptions and calculations used.”
It also requires proposing companies to “identify the base fee to be paid by the City for the value of its expertise” and to state “the level of additional financial investment the Proposer is prepared to offer the City to support the Complex/Center,” adding that “capital investment, if any, that is offered to the City shall emanate from the Proposer’s resources, and not from the projected operating budget for the Services it provides.”
One potential result of this arrangement is that, while the venues will be owned by the city and continue to be funded by city taxes until such time as they become self-sustaining, the managing entity may be shielded from public record laws by the opacity of private-public partnership.
Along with the RFP, the city’s public records administrator Kurt Brenneman sent YES! Weekly a .doc file titled “Greensboro RFP Industry Firm Contacts.” It contains contact information for the following individuals: Bill Rhoda and Michael Delano, President and Vice President of Legends Global Planning in Frisco, Texas: Steve Peters, President/CEO of VenuWorks in Ames, Iowa; and Peter Luukko and Doug Higgens, Co-Chairman and Senior Vice President of Oak View Group Arena Alliance in Philadelphia.
According to Brenneman, these are entities the City has invited to bid on the contract to run the Coliseum Complex and Tanger Center.
Ian McDowell is an award-winning author and journalist whose book I Ain’t Resisting: the City of Greensboro and the Killing of Marcus Smith will be published in September by Scuppernong Editions.
