GREENSBORO, NC -- After a 93-day closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greensboro Science Center (GSC) will begin a limited reopening on June 15, 2020. Limited numbers of Greensboro Science Center members will be welcome on site Monday, June 15 and Tuesday, June 16. Non-members will be welcome beginning Wednesday, June 17. Timeslot reservations will be required.
GSC guests (both members and non-members) will be required to:
• Make reservations in advance online at www.greensboroscience.org.
• Limit groups to a maximum of 10 individuals.
• Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet away from other visiting parties.
• Follow a one-way path through the GSC.
GSC guests will be strongly encouraged to:
• Wear a face mask.
• Watch the GSC Reopening - Safety in Focus video and review the Safety In Focus booklet.
Members of the media who wish to visit the GSC during this time must abide by COVID-19 Media Guidelines for On-Site Visits.
High-touch exhibits, attractions and experiences as well as spaces where it is difficult to maintain proper social distance will be closed. This includes Hands-On Harbor (stingray touch tank), SciPlay Bay, the OmniSphere Theater, Adventure Theaters, the lower level of the museum, Inside Tracks behind-the-scenes experiences and Jeansboro Junction.
Glenn Dobrogosz, CEO of the GSC, says, "Like our brand new fishing cat kittens, we will be taking extremely safe and calculated baby steps as we initiate this reopening process. We know that these first few weeks will be highly limited, but we hope you will come back to see and say hello to your favorite animals.
"We are excited that when guests return they will be able to see our brand new outdoor Komodo Dragon exhibit and the incredible construction progress as we continue to build the largest expansion in the history of the GSC -- Revolution Ridge.
"Lastly, the Rotary Club of Greensboro is wrapping up their incredible carousel project. Once COVID-19 has passed, the GSC looks forward to this amazing public grand opening."
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
