Greensboro Science Center to Participate in #GivingZOOday
#GivingZOOday logo vertical color.pngGREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) will be participating in #GivingZOOday on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 to raise awareness of the community support that allows the organization to care for today while investing in tomorrow.
Glenn Dobrogosz, the GSC's CEO, shared, "The GSC believes in community service through science! 100% of all contributions are invested back into our community in unique and innovative ways that make Greensboro a more attractive community to live, raise a family and build a business."
On this date, known outside of the zoo and aquarium community as GivingTuesday, people all over the world celebrate generosity by giving to their local community - whether it be time, a donation, or the power of their voices.
#GivingZOOday is an international campaign that engages everyday zoo and aquarium visitors in philanthropy by highlighting the positive impacts these institutions have on their communities.
As a nonprofit organization, the GSC relies on guests, individuals within the community and corporate partners to invest in our projects, programs and exhibits. "Giving ZOOday is an opportunity for our supporters to say, 'We love what the GSC brings to Greensboro and want to help the team keep doing what it does best - CREATE'," concluded Dobrogosz.
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
