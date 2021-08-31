GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) will be closed to guests Monday, September 27 through Thursday, September 30, 2021. GSC team members will be on site during this time, working on special projects best performed away from guests, both in regards to safety and overall impact on guest experience. As always, animal care staff will be on site to ensure the health and wellbeing of the GSC’s animals.
Beth Hemphill, Chief Operating Officer for the GSC, said, "Providing the optimal guest experience is certainly at the top of all GSC team members' minds. Our Leadership Team has determined that it would be beneficial to close the GSC to guests for a few consecutive days during our historically lowest attended month of September in order for the GSC team to focus on multi-day projects that will enhance the guest experience and make any necessary modifications to animal habitats."
Projects planned for the closure include:
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
Greensboro Science Center To Close September 27 - 30
