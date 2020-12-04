GREENSBORO, NC – The City of Greensboro scored a 79 out of 100 possible points in the latest listing of the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index (MEI). The score ranks Greensboro second among all cities in North Carolina, behind only a ranking of 86 for Chapel Hill. This marks the sixth consecutive year Greensboro has finished first or second among NC cities.
The MEI examines the laws, policies and services of municipalities and rates them on the basis of their inclusivity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people who live and work in the city. Among the index categories where Greensboro scored highest were in municipal services, law enforcement and the City’s relationship with the LGBT community.
The annual MEI is produced by the Human Rights Campaign, which represents more than 1.5 million members and supporters of LGBT equality in the US. The full MEI listing is available online.
Greensboro’s ranking compared to North Carolina cities listed in the MEI:
1. Chapel Hill – 86
2. Greensboro – 79
3. Carrborro - 76
4. Durham – 65
5. Raleigh - 64
6. Charlotte - 62
7. Winston-Salem – 54
8. Fayetteville – 39
9. Wilmington - 29
10. Cary – 0
