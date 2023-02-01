Greensboro’s Historic Icon, the Carolina Theatre, Is Working on a $600,000 Facelift
February 1, 2023, Greensboro, NC, USA - The Carolina Theatre has commissioned LS3P Associates’ Greensboro office to oversee the historic restoration design of the theatre’s 96-year-old façade. The project is part of LS3P’s Design-In-Kind program, a firmwide Pro Bono Design Initiative to support local community partners. Project Architect, Steve Freyaldenhoven, Midwest Maintenance, Inc. and locally owned Double Hung Windows have been working with the Carolina Theatre’s Board of Directors and Staff to complete the restoration work that began in November. Estimates for the completed work place a $600,000 price tag on the project. Financial support to cover the restoration is being raised as part of the theatre’s capital campaign, Setting the Stage.
“We’ve been fortunate to have a wide range of community supporters join our efforts to prepare the Carolina for her next 100 years of serving as Greensboro’s performing arts center for local arts organizations. In 2018 we launched Setting the Stage, a campaign to improve our audience and artist’s experience inside the theatre, but as we were getting close to reaching our $2.8 million goal, it was evident that our façade required essential repairs. To that end, we’ve launched Phase Two of our capital campaign. I’m happy to report we’re just $221,000 away from reaching our goal, but we are still in need of support to complete this important work,” said Altina Layman, current Board Chair.
PRESENTING ARTS. PRESERVING HISTORY. PROMOTING COMMUNITY.
The Carolina Theatre has a long history of serving local arts organizations and artists by providing arts and culture venues for a wide variety of performances. The Carolina’s early programs featured live performances and as the first theatre in North Carolina to install the new Vitaphone speaker for talking movies in 1928, she quickly became a downtown movie palace. Over the last 96 years, the Carolina survived a downtown decline in the late 1960s and was saved from demolition in 1975. After damage from an interior fire in 1981, the United Arts Council (dba ArtsGreensboro today) completed a capital campaign in 1991 to restore and renovate the Carolina Theatre as a modern performing arts facility to compliment the City of Greensboro’s Cultural Arts Center on Davie Street. Today, the Carolina Theatre is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and serves as an arts and culture venue welcoming thousands of guests to performances each year.
Preserving and restoring the Carolina’s exterior will play an important role in securing this Greensboro treasure for local arts organizations to perform into the decades ahead. To date, the façade project has been supported by the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation of Greater Greensboro, The Cemala Foundation, Weaver Foundation, Tannenbaum Sternberger Foundation, The Cannon Foundation, Marion Stedman Covington Foundation and nearly 100 individuals. Now the organization is turning its attention to raising the remaining support from members of the community at large who value the Carolina’s important role in our arts and culture fabric.
SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Those interested in supporting this vital work may donate to Setting the Stage – Phase Two by giving securely online or mailing support to The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, Inc. If you’d like to know more about the Carolina’s history or take a tour, contact Executive Director Brian Gray at 336-333-2600 extension 3.
The Carolina is also seeking community input regarding what types of events community members would like to see on our stages as well as where they learn about entertainment choices in the Triad. Everyone is invited to take this online survey, which closes on February 28, 2023. Give your feedback now.
ABOUT THE CAROLINA
The Carolina Theatre is Greensboro’s preeminent local performing arts center. We provide a high quality, flexible space for performances, gatherings, and films, while serving as an anchor for a vibrant downtown entertainment district. With sound leadership and wise investment, the Carolina’s Board and staff are committed to long-term financial stability by bringing together diverse audiences to experience a wide spectrum of the performing arts. We partner with organizations across our community to enhance arts education and participation. But, above all, we are a place where all people are welcome as they are; a place where people can enjoy moving artistic performances; a place where people are uplifted as soon as they enter; a place people leave with a deeper appreciation for the performing arts.
