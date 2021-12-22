GREENSBORO’S FIRST BLACK, VETERAN, WOMAN OWNED COWORKING SPACE OPENING SOON ON HISTORIC DOWNTOWN ELM ST.
GREENSBORO, NC - Fiber Space is excited to announce its Grand Opening Jan. 3, 2022. Along with the owner, Sheena White, The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce will be attendance and would love for the community to join.
Ribbon cutting begins at 12:00pm. Refreshments and tours of the space will be available throughout the day. Everyone who attends will receive a free coworking pass to redeem before March 1.
Living true to the motto “No Space Like Home”, Fiber Space is a place for those who love to work from home yet are looking for a change of scenery during the workday. In bustling Downtown Greensboro, near a host of attractions, restaurants and retail shops, it serves a much-needed break from working at home with much needed office amenities.
Document and photo printing, coffee and refreshments are included in drop-in rates. Part- and full-time memberships offer drop in amenities as well as priority reservations, vending for First Fridays and discounted ticketing for events & workshops hosted by Fiber Space. Desks, quiet spaces, a generous meeting table, and a naturally lit lounge are just a few spaces available for creating at your best.
Fiber Space doubles as a flexspace that is open for small, intimate event rentals. The options are endless, and the pricing is competitive to host your special event in Downtown Greensboro. A unique, modern, home-style backdrop to your party, shower, and any other event you can dream of. Pick a date and time and leave the rest to Fiber Space.
Follow Fiber Space on Facebook: FiberSpace227 and Instagram: workatfiber for news, pics and more!
Fiber Space is the first Black, Veteran, Woman owned coworking flex space, conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Greensboro. We are a few steps away from the ICRCM, home of the Greensboro Sit In Movement, on Historic Elm St. with access to restaurants, city governments and a host of amazing retail shops and businesses, Fiber Space is the perfect place for moms, creators and young professionals to work, create and network.
There is No Space Like Home here at Fiber Space. Join the Fiber Space family at workatfiberspace.com
###
More information, Fiber Space can be found online at WorkAtFiberSpace.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.