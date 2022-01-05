Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association installs its new 2022 Board of Directors
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association installed its 2022 new board of directors at its annual January Installation meeting Jan. 4.
Hilburn Michel with Tyler Redhead & McAlister Real Estate has been installed as GRRA’s 2022 President. She is preceded Heather Dodson with Keller Williams One and will be succeeded next year by Sofia Crisp with Housing Consultants Group and Carolina Dreams Realty.
Mrs. Michel was sworn in by her mother, Mary Ed Banner, who is also a GRRA member. Leigh Brown, a North Carolina REALTOR® and best-selling author, administered the oath to the director members.
The following GRRA members were sworn in to their positions of service:
- Sofia Crisp (Housing Consultants Group and Carolina Dreams Realty): President-Elect
- Heather Dodson (Keller Williams One): Immediate Past President
- Mike Carter (Keller Williams One): Treasurer
- Mary Beth Powell (RE/MAX Realty): Assistant Treasurer
- Marvette Artis (Wilkinson Triad): 2022 Board of Directors
- Kristopher Cayton (A New Dawn Realty): 2022 Board of Directors
- Jimmy Dowell, Jr. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little): 2022 Board of Directors
- Robert Lewis (NAI Piedmont Triad Commercial): 2022 Board of Directors
- Stephanie Mabe (Allen Tate Summerfield): 2022 Board of Directors
- Rich Manzi (NextHome Triad Realty): 2022 Board of Directors
- Katie Mateer (Keller Williams One): 2022 Board of Directors
- Melinda Pope (Kylind Realty): 2022 Board of Directors
- John Newman (Allen Tate Greensboro): 2022 Board of Directors
- Brian Shackelford (Shackelford Realty): 2022 Board of Directors
- Scott Thompson (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little): 2022 Board of Directors
The following outgoing board members were presented with plaques for their terms of service:
- Ray Alexander (Coldwell Banker Advantage): Immediate Past President, 2021
- Marvette Artis (Wilkinson Triad): Treasurer, 2021
- Kristofer Cayton (A New Dawn Realty): Director, 2021
- Sofia Crisp (Housing Consultants Group and Carolina Dreams Realty): Director, 2021
- Heather Dodson (Keller Williams One): GRRA President, 2021
- Jan Epps-Dawson (Allen Tate Greensboro): Director, 2020-2021
- Robert Lewis (NAI Piedmont Triad Commercial): Director, 2020-2021
- Mary Beth Powell (RE/MAX Realty): Director, 2020-2021
- Kimberly Pruitt (Allen Tate Greensboro): Director, 2020-2021
- Scott Thompson (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little): Director, 2020-2021
###
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
