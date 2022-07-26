Greensboro Pride Sells Out of Vendor Spaces
Greensboro, NC – Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit organization that brings you Greensboro Pride, is sold out of vendor spaces nearly two months before the festival. Limited sponsor spaces are still available.
“We have never sold out of spaces this quickly,” says Greensboro Pride Chair Brian Coleman. “And this year we have even more spaces than previous Pride Festivals, so it makes the sell out even more special.”
Greensboro Pride has filled nearly 190 spaces with vendors, sponsors, nonprofits, and food vendors. That’s up from about 160 in 2019, the last year the festival was held due to COVID-19.
The 15th Greensboro Pride Festival will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022 along South Elm Street from West Washington to Lewis Street in downtown Greensboro. The festival is free and open to the public.
In 2019, the festival drew 18,000-20,000 people to downtown Greensboro with more than 50 performances and 160 vendor booths. The Greensboro Pride Executive Committee expects 2022 to be another record-breaking year for the festival.
Greensboro Pride is looking for volunteers to help with the festival. Please apply at greensboropride.org/volunteer.
Learn more about Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
The 2022 Greensboro Pride Festival is Presented by Ralph Lauren and VF Corp. Other sponsors include Procter and Gamble, Food Lion, and HITS 100.3 FM.
