Greensboro Pride Festival Sees Record Attendance
The organization is also announcing its date for its 2023 festival
Greensboro, NC – Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit behind the Greensboro Pride Festival, is excited to announce they set a new record for attendance on Sunday, September 18. The organization reports between 35,000 and 40,000 people came out to the festival. The previous record, set in 2019, was 15,000 to 20,000 people.
“This has been a great year for Greensboro Pride,” says Chair Brian Coleman. “We were excited to celebrate our 15th anniversary after two COVID-19 cancellations, and we’re glad that the community felt the same way.”
The 2022 Pride Festival had more than 50 performances, including vocalist, songwriter, and drag performer Ada Vox, who found success on American Idol. The festival also featured drag legends LaWanda Jackson, Ebony Addams, and Dana St. James, who are all featured in the new book, "Legends of Drag: Queens of a Certain Age." Local drag legends included Paisley Parque, Crystal Frost, Tia Chanella, and Rose Jackson. Returning performers included Ed E. Ruger and child performer Finn Phoenix.
“It was a great success. I loved seeing the smiles on so many peoples’ faces and hearing stories of why they came to Pride. We had a lot of first timers, which is amazing,” says Coleman.
In addition, Alternative Resources of the Triad is announcing its next Greensboro Pride Festival date - October 1, 2023! The festival was pushed back a couple of weeks to accommodate the Jewish High Holidays that occur in mid-September next year. Stay tuned for more information on sponsorships and vendor registrations for 2023.
Learn more about Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram. You can join their committee and help plan the next Pride Festival at https://greensboropride.org/committeeapplication/.
The 2022 Greensboro Pride Festival was Presented by Ralph Lauren and VF Corp. Other sponsors include Procter and Gamble, Food Lion, HITS 100.3 FM, Twist Lounge and CentralSquare Technologies.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces, and social events.
