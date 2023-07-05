“Is everyone familiar with what June 28th actually is?” said Brian Coleman, chair of the executive board of Greensboro Pride, to those holding rainbow flags in front of the International Civil Rights Museum last Wednesday.
Coleman then described how, on that date in 1969, the New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Greenwich Village, and what the resulting riots meant for this country and the rest of the world.
For decades, the New York State Liquor Authority had shut down bars serving LGBTQ patrons, arguing that selling them alcohol was “disorderly” and could lead to the criminal offense of gay sex. In 1966, the Mattachine Society, a national organization of gay men formed in 1950, held a “sip-in” at the Manhattan bar Julius’, where three protesters announced they were gay and ordered drinks. Denied service, they filed a complaint with the newly-formed New York Commission on Human Rights, causing the State Liquor Authority to end its discriminatory policy.
By the fall of 1966, gay and lesbian patrons could be served alcohol, but same-sex dancing, kissing, or even holding hands remained illegal, and police routinely raided gay bars and arrested anyone suspected of such “homosexual practices.”
Which is what happened at Stonewall three years later. But this time, patrons and eventually the entire neighborhood fought back, resulting in six days of protests and violent clashes with the police. The Stonewall Riots served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world.
“That was not the first, nor was it the last, riot that the LGBTQ community has caused in their continued fight for their civil rights in this country,” said Coleman, “but from that evening, we take champions!”
Coleman cited Marsha P. Johnson, a Black drag queen on the front lines of the first night’s resistance; Sylvia Rivera, with whom Johnson co-founded a group dedicated to helping homeless young drag queens, gay youth, and trans women; and bouncer, bodyguard, and entertainer Stormé DeLarverie, a biracial self-identified “butch lesbian” who performed at the Apollo Theatre and whose scuffle with police was allegedly the spark that ignited the Stonewall uprising.
“We give them credit for getting mad as hell, and we march in Greensboro to remember those who came before us and gave us the ability to stand here today and fight for what we know is right, which is that humans are not cattle to be told who we can and cannot love and who we can and cannot be!”
By this point, over 40 people had gathered in front of the International Civil Rights Museum. After Coleman led them to Market Street, Greene Street and Government Plaza, the crowd had grown to twice that many.
Speakers included Kathy Kirkpatrick, chair of the Guilford County Democratic Party, who said “We’ve got a hell of a mess going on in North Carolina.”
Kirkpatrick meant the Republican-controlled legislature’s recent veto-proof majority that was achieved when Charlotte-area Democratic representative Tricia Cotham switched parties. “She has definitely screwed us, and I’m tired of getting screwed without kisses and flowers, so let’s turn the screws right back on them.”
Stephanie Reese introduced herself as the first openly gay Superior Court judge in Guilford County. “That is a long road from having to hide being gay to get a drink to sitting as a judge in our great county and having people know I am gay and have a beautiful, wonderful wife.”
Reese alleged that the state’s Republican officials “have turned into bullies.”
“And this 2024, we are going to hold them accountable and show there is a cost for being bullies, and that cost is their jobs. Remember, every time we let people know us, we find allies because it’s hard to hate people you actually know.”
Seventy-six-year-old retired UNCG professor Dr. James Carmichael spoke of Atlanta art gallery owner David Braden, who taught Carmichael to be proud of who he is.
“I was beat down, no self-esteem, and worried all the time about what people thought of me, including my own family, and always afraid of appearing gay. One day, I was walking down the street with David and two rednecks yelled [a homophobic slur]. And David, without blinking, turned around and said ‘Honey, I’m a New Orleans queen, you couldn’t afford me!’ And I said to myself that day, I want one-tenth of the panache that man has because that’s the kind of spirit we need.”
Hospitality consultant and motivational speaker Ivey Ghee is more than three decades younger than her friend James Carmichael. “But don’t let my babyface fool you,” said Ghee “I remember when my Tandy 1000 and my Encyclopedia Brittanica did not show me openly-gay officials. So, I am not only grateful for the work that’s been done, I’m looking forward to the work that’s going to be done. I think it’s important that we focus on how Stonewall and Pride helped allow us to be who we are, and to impact other people’s lives, in a way that this little girl from Farmville, Virginia never thought would happen.”
The youngest speaker was a high school student who introduced themself as Ryan and said “I am proudly gay and nonbinary and use they/them pronouns.”
Ryan expressed great concern about “recent attacks on not only trans and gay kids, but trans people in general, who are being attacked relentlessly across the country, especially with legislation such as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida, or [Texas governor] Greg Abbott’s executive order that tried to ban parents from supporting their trans kids by making doing so a legal count of child abuse.”
Ryan called North Carolina “one of the better places in the South,” but said “gay conversion therapy is legal here, and trans and queer kids are being sentenced to be tortured to be ‘fixed,’ and that is completely unacceptable. We are beautiful, we are strong, and we will never be silenced. We will be heard and we will win.”
Banker and graduate student Sean Roach, who records YouTube and TikTok videos as Macaria Rage, the Academic Drag Queen, told the crowd that “we have to keep showing up for each other and the vulnerable people in our community. If you have social media, make other people aware of the bills that are being passed through legislation. If people don’t know what’s happening, they don’t know there’s work to do.”
The speech that visibly moved many in the crowd was by Deborah Dickerson.
“I was older when I figured out I was lesbian, because I never heard anything about gay people, even though there were the spinster sisters down the block and the gentlemen that lived together because they just couldn’t get wives.”
Dickerson came out in 1985. Two years later, she was storming the Supreme Court in protest over the Court’s previous year’s ruling upholding a Georgia sodomy law.
“I was there on October 14, 1987, when 947 of us were arrested in the first national civil rights disobedience action for lesbian and gay rights. We demanded to be heard, so we went up the court steps, refused to leave, and were carried off by the police. It was one of the best days of my life. After that, it was one march after another. I was at the 25th anniversary of Stonewall in New York City. That was the day of the first mass unveiling of this rainbow that y’all carry around now.”
Dickerson turned in her wheelchair to look at GPD officers observing the rally from Greene Street.
“Now we have those sweet police officers, who are usually family, on their bicycles riding around as our security. But in the 80s and 90s, cops at our marches were in full riot gear and not there to protect us. They were looking for any reason to bash us with their clubs.”
She reminded the crowd that, in Nazi concentration camps, “we were the first in the incinerators and the last to be released. Many weren’t released until over a year after the end of the war, because it was a crime to be gay. And it still is in a lot of places. It was only in the last two decades that the sodomy law was taken off the books in this state.”
When Dickerson finished speaking, Brian Coleman called her “the only person I know besides Oprah Winfrey who can bring an entire crowd of people to tears,” and then addressed closing remarks to the crowd.
“From the bottom of my heart to everyone in our community that is a Debbie Dickerson, that is a Jim Carmichael, those people who did what they had to do so that you and I can do what we do now. We give our sacrifice now for those who’ll come after us, it’s just that much easier, so we step forward always.”
Coleman thanked Mayor Nancy Vaughan, whom Coleman said could not be present because Vaughan was attending another civil rights event.
“Ms. Vaughan has always in my tenure here with Greensboro Pride been an ally, and we look forward to her signature again this year announcing Pride Day as being October 1st in Greensboro.”
Passing out candles in remembrance of Stonewall, Coleman told those lighting them that “You have the support of your community, your city, and the world. Well, not all of them, but as Grandma said, the ones that matter.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
