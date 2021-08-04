The organization will celebrate its 15th Anniversary in 2021
GREENSBORO, NC – Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), the 501(c)3 nonprofit that produces Greensboro Pride, is excited to announce a new footprint for the 2021 Greensboro Pride Festival. The Festival will still take place along South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro, but will run from West Washington to Lewis Street. This allows Greensboro Pride to extend to the south end of South Elm Street.
The Greensboro Pride Festival will take place on Sunday, September 19, 2021 11:00am-6:00pm.
This year’s event will celebrate the festival’s 15th Anniversary, which was postponed from last year due to COVID-19.
The 2019 Festival drew an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people to downtown Greensboro. ART anticipates an even larger crowd for 2021 as people emerge from COVID restrictions.
Greensboro Pride began as Triad Pride with about 400 attendees and a handful of booths. In addition to the largest crowd in the festival’s history, the 2019 festival featured 160 vendors and 40 performers, about 95% of them local.
Entry to the festival is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Vendor and entertainer registration is now open. Apply on the Greensboro Pride website, GreeensboroPride.org. Look for the links on the menu bar of the homepage.
