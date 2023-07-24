Greensboro Pride Announces Festival Sponsors
Greensboro, NC – The Greensboro Pride Festival is still more than two months away, but it is already taking shape. Alternative Resources of the Triad, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that produces the annual Greensboro Pride Festival, is excited to announce the festival will be presented by Crest, Kontoor Brands, Ralph Lauren, and Qorvo.
“We are thrilled to partner with these amazing companies that are based in or have a large presence in the Greensboro area,” says ART Chair Brian Coleman. “We appreciate all of the organizations that continue to support the Greensboro Pride Festival.”
Other sponsors include Visit Greensboro, The Moses Cone Foundation, iHeartMedia, Replacements LTD, Toyota of Greensboro, A Great Idea, and Otis & Wawa.
Sponsor and vendor spaces are still available on the organization’s website, greensboropride.org. Greensboro Pride has already sold out of food truck spaces.
The 2023 Greensboro Pride Festival will take place on Sunday, October 1 along South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro. The festival is free and open to the public. Last year’s event brought an estimated 35,000-40,000 people to downtown Greensboro with more than 165 vendors and 50 performers, most of them local.
The 2023 Festival headliners will be announced at the organization’s Barbie Queen Drag Brunch on August 30.
To stay up-to-date on the latest Pride events, visit greensboropride.org/events-2.
Learn more about Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces, and social events.
