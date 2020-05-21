GREENSBORO, NC (May 21, 2020) – Greensboro restaurants may apply for a special City event permit to offer outdoor dining on sidewalks, public streets, or on-street parking areas during NC’s Phase II of reopening, which runs through at least June 26. The City has waived special event permit fees for this purpose. The permitting process includes application review, applicant outreach, and a final site inspection.
Businesses must comply with NC Department of Health and Human Services’ Guidance for Reopening restaurants, NC ABC requirements and other applicable rules. The permitting process does not apply to outdoor dining on private property.
To apply for a special event permit, find the “Restaurant Expansion into Public Right of Way Permitting” section at
www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19. For more information or questions about the permitting process, contact the Special Events Office at cogpermits@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-4572.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.