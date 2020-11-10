The biennial general election officers of the Greensboro Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 South Eugene Street, Greensboro.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, branch election officials said voting will be conducted curbside from members’ vehicles. Only NAACP members in good standing are eligible to vote.
Voting will be for officers and members of Branch #5400’s executive committee. The ballot will reflect candidates officially presented by the branch’s nominating committee, as well as candidates nominated from the floor at recent meeting.
The ballot lists names alphabetically for each office and executive committee. To distinguish the branch’s official nominations and those nominated from the floor, the letter “N” or “F” will follow the name listing, identifying the candidate as N-Branch nominated or F-Floor nominated.
The branch’s official slate is as follows:
- President – Rev. C. Bradley Hunt, II
- First Vice President – Viola Fuller
- Second Vice President – Danny Brown
- Third Vice President – George Harris
- Secretary – Janice Spearman
- Assistant Secretary – Millicent Lee
- Treasurer – Sharon Hightower
- Assistant Treasurer – Woodrow Winchester
For the Executive Committee
- Melvin “Skip” Alston, Rev. Dr. Cardes H. Brown, Jr., Diane Brown, B.J. Gerald-Covington, Ivan Saul Cutler. Hurley Derrickson, Brittani Hunt, Yvonne Hunt-Perry, Jan Johnson. Earl Jones. Gerry McCants. Samuel Moseley, Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, Linda Wilson, Sondra Wright
Nominations from the floor:
- President – Damon Williams
- Second Vice President – Keisha Brown
- Third Vice President – Lissa Harris
- Secretary – Burma Shipman
At Large Executive Committee
- Monique Bynum, Tijuana Hayes, Isa Abuzuaiter, Ingram Bell, Kathleen Mitchell, Bettye Jenkins, Felton Foushee. C. J. Brinson, Omarius Jones, Tyler Walker, Ryan Stagger, James Avent, Jr., Lawyer Sutton, Dennis Deberry, William Hall, Carey Campbell, Rodrick Brown, Tony Cleveland, Ronnie Best, Tasha McCorkle, Chavis Reid
