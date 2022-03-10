Greensboro mayoral debate to be held at UNC Greensboro
Greensboro, N.C. (March 10, 2022) – On Sunday, April 3, 2022, a debate will be held among the city of Greensboro's candidates for mayor. The event will be held at 4 p.m. in UNC Greensboro’s School of Education, Room 120.
Participating in the debate are each of the candidates who filed for mayor by the March 4 deadline:
Mark Cummings
Justin Outling
Eric Robert
Nancy Vaughan
The debate at UNCG will be moderated by Benjamin Briscoe, an anchor and reporter for WFMY News 2, and Margaret A. Dudley, a private attorney in Greensboro.
This event is free and open to the public. Masks are required. The debate will also be livestreamed on WFMY News 2's Facebook page.
Greensboro's general election for mayor will be held November 8, 2022. A primary is scheduled for May 17, 2022. The mayoral race was originally scheduled to be on the ballot in 2021 but was moved to 2022 due to redistricting delays.
The debate is hosted by The Greensboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Department of Political Science at UNCG.
For more information about the event or to suggest questions, contact socialaction@dstac.org
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 40 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both high research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students, and 3,000+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Inc.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Inc. is a nonprofit, public service organization founded in 1913 by 22 young Black women who were students enrolled at Howard University. Their first act of public service was participating in the 1913 Women's Suffrage March. Through its chapters located across the world, the Sorority provides assistance and support through established programs. The Greensboro Alumnae Chapter was chartered in 1942 and has over 300 members dedicated to supporting the needs of communities in Greensboro. For more information, see https://www.dstgreensboroalumnae.org.
