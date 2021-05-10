GREENSBORO, NC — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced that Bobby Lester Parks III, 33, of 2448 S. Holden Road, Greensboro, was charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies.
Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Parks of telling Progressive Premier Insurance Co. of Illinois that his automobile was involved in an accident on Dec. 22, 2020, when the accident occurred on Dec. 21, 2020.
According to the criminal summons, Parks’ insurance policy had lapsed and he reinstated the policy 20 minutes after the accident occurred.
Parks was served with a criminal summons on April 27. He is due in Guilford County District Court on May 26.
Over the past three years, CID Special Agents recovered nearly $12 million used in fraudulent activities. That money has been returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.
To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.
