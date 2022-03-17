Greensboro man charged with insurance fraud involving renters' claim 

RALEIGH -- North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of James Jaquan Rutledge, 28, of 135 Aunt Mary Ave., Greensboro. Rutledge was charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense, both felonies.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Rutledge of obtaining $29,838.14 from State Farm Insurance Co. by filing a fictitious renters’ insurance claim for a kitchen fire that did not occur.

The offenses occurred between Dec. 29, 2020, and May 24, 2021.

Special agents and Greensboro police arrested Rutledge on March 11. He was given a $1,500 unsecured bond and is due in Guilford County District Court on April 27.

“Property and casualty insurance fraud costs insurance customers an estimated $120 billion a year in increased premiums,” said Commissioner Causey. “The Department of Insurance has beefed up its fraud-fighting staff in an effort to make more arrests to keep fraud from driving up insurance costs.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.

