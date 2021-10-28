Greensboro man charged with insurance fraud in hit and run crash
RALEIGH -- North CarolinaInsurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Jeremy Tyler Harris, 25, of 1305 Vine St., Greensboro. Harris was charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.
Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Harris of falsely reporting to National General Insurance Co. that his 2021 Dodge Charger had been stolen and he was not the driver of the car involved in a hit-and-run crash.
According to the arrest warrant, a Greensboro police officer located a witness who identified Harris as the driver of the wrecked car.
The offenses occurred between Aug. 30 and Sept. 23.
Special agents and Greensboro police arrested Harris on Oct. 11. He was released on a written promise to appear in court on Nov. 15.
Greensboro police have also charged Harris with hit-and-run driving and filing a false police report.
“It’s estimated that property and casualty insurance fraud costs insurance customers $120 billion a year in increased premiums,” said Commissioner Causey. “The Department of Insurance has reinforced its criminal investigations procedures and personnel in an effort to make more arrests to keep fraud from driving up insurance costs.”
If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may report fraud anonymously by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.
breaking hot featured wire
Greensboro man charged with insurance fraud in hit and run crash
- By Barry Smith
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Crime
- Property Crimes
- Crimes
- Insurance Fraud
- Greensboro
- Jeremy Tyler Harris
- North Carolinainsurance
- Fraud
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Insurance
- Fraud Squad
- Property Law
- Insurance Law
- Deception
- Articles
- Mike Causey
- Department Of Insurance
- Www.ncdoi.gov
- Department Of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division
- Insurance Costs
- Commissioner
- Greensboro Police
- Governor
- Officer
- Raleigh
- National General Insurance Co.
- 919-807-6840
- Casualty Insurance Fraud Costs Insurance Customers
- Driver
- Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division
- Dodge Charger
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- City to Stop Taking Rent/Utility Assistance Applications October 31 to Focus on 1,300 Already Submitted
- Two Wounded Veterans to Receive Track Chairs from HPU Fraternity and The Independence Fund
- Sawtooth School for Visual Art putting Winston-Salem on the map
- O2 Fitness to Hold Grand Opening in High Point on October 30
- Local Charter School to Give Away $25,000 College Scholarship
Most Popular
Articles
- Candidates for Town Council speak out
- Chow down with John Batchelor’s Tanger Center Restaurant Guide
- GREENSBORO SWARM ANNOUNCE TRAINING CAMP ROSTER AND COACHING STAFF FOR 2021-22 SEASON
- More restaurants closing permanently reveals significant headwinds ahead for the struggling industry
- Lending heart and hands: Alumnus leaves legacy to community
- Enter laughing: Idiot Box Comedy Club brings stand-up comedy show to Marketplace Cinemas
- The Greatest Homecoming on Earth to be Celebrated at N.C. A&T, Oct. 24 - 31
- Town Hall offers glimpse at potential candidate and Budd Challenger
- She just keeps going
- THE AVETT BROTHERS RETURNING TO GREENSBORO COLISEUM FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
Although technically incorrect, I was always taught that the polite way to address a Lt. Gov…
- Updated
Earlier this month former Facebook employee Frances Haugen told Congress that Facebook has a…
- Updated
By the time I was a junior in high school, I had already embarked on a career in broadcastin…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.