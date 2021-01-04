City of Greensboro, $37 million in limited obligation bonds for acquisition of land, design and construction of a downtown parking garage at February One Place to alleviate traffic congestion and assist revitalization of the business district. No tax increase is expected.
Local Government Commission Set to Vote on More than $300 Million in Borrowing; Construction, Renovation Projects Around the State
Greensboro, NC – The Local Government Commission (LGC) will vote on financing agreements totaling more than $300 million at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The borrowings will be used to build and renovate a host of municipal buildings, schools, parks and public works infrastructure across the state (see list below).
The LGC, chaired by State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, and staffed by Department of State Treasurer personnel, will convene remotely at 2:30 p.m. The meeting will be accessible to the public by listen-only livestream video.
The LGC also will vote on three Viable Utility Grants that would be the first issued from the $9 million Viable Utility Reserve Fund created by the General Assembly. The legislative initiative is designed to identify local government units that are distressed, and award grants to conduct rate studies, asset inventories and assessments. Grants may also be awarded to study potential mergers and regionalization of services. The first round of money is being sought for:
Kingstown, $250,000 to fund a sewer system assessment and a rate study.
Cliffside Sanitary District, $400,000 to fund a sewer system assessment, an alternatives analysis, and a rate study.
Bethel, $100,000 to fund a preliminary rates analysis and a merger agreement review.
All operating water and wastewater systems in the state were assessed using criteria jointly adopted by the LGC and State Water Infrastructure Authority. These scores will be presented to the LGC for informational purposes. Units that meet the minimum score for a “distressed unit” will be highlighted. The LGC will vote in February to formally classify these units as distressed.
The following financing items are on the agenda for commission action:
CaroMont Health Inc. (Gastonia County), $135 million in revenue bonds to build and equip hospital facilities including a 146,000-square-foot, four-story patient care tower. It will house 78 private critical care and intermediate care patient rooms on the CaroMont Regional Medical Center campus in Gastonia.
City of Greensboro, $37 million in limited obligation bonds for acquisition of land, design and construction of a downtown parking garage at February One Place to alleviate traffic congestion and assist revitalization of the business district. No tax increase is expected.
Dare County, $32.5 million in limited obligation bonds for multiple capital projects at county facilities. No tax increase is required.
Henderson County, $25 million in limited obligation bonds to renovate and expand the Patton Building, and expand a police training facility. Both are on the Blue Ridge Community College campus. No tax increase is expected.
Town of Pineville (Mecklenburg County), $21 million to build a new town hall and library, and to relocate telephone/internet infrastructure. No tax increase is expected.
Town of Waynesville (Haywood County), $19.5 million for sewer system improvements. Future revenues will pay the cost.
Town of Hope Mills (Cumberland County), $14.3 million to build a public safety center to replace existing police and fire facilities that are too small. No tax increase is expected.
City of Kannapolis (Cabarrus and Rowan counties), $11.7 million for water and sewer infrastructure.
Town of Highlands (Macon County), $8.5 million to construct a fire and rescue building to aid the transition to a 24-hour fire service. No tax increase is anticipated.
Haywood County, nearly $8.4 million to build a 16,000-square-foot building on the Haywood Community College main campus to accommodate the nursing program. Sales taxes will pay the debt.
Bessemer City (Gaston County), nearly $7.9 million for construction of Stinger Park. No tax increase is anticipated.
Town of Atlantic Beach (Carteret County), $7 million to build a public safety and administrative complex. No tax increase is expected.
Alleghany County Board of Education, nearly $2.1 million to install energy-conservation measures at school facilities. Estimated energy cost savings of about $2.4 million will cover the debt service.
Town of Taylortown (Moore County), $963,000 revenue bond to improve, renovate and replace portions of the town’s water and sewer facilities. Future revenues are expected to cover the costs.
Several local governments are also appearing before the LGC to refund existing debt. These local governments are taking positive and prudent steps to take advantage of historically low interest rates thereby decreasing the cost of the debt and saving taxpayer money.
The Local Government Commission monitors more than 1,300 units of local government and must approve borrowing by those entities as well as by state government. It oversees independent audits, and provides resources, guidance and oversight on topics ranging from annual budgets, internal controls and debt management to pension and other post-employment benefits such as health care. For more information click here.
What: Local Government Commission January remote meeting
When: Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 2:30 PM
How: GoToMeeting
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3814845064851630096
