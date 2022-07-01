GREENSBORO JUNIOR LEAGUE HONORS WOMEN OF DISTINCTION
The Junior League of Greensboro has named Rebecca Schlosser, Cheryl “Cherry” Callahan and Margaret Benjamin as the organization’s Women of Distinction for the years 2020-2022.
The JLG Woman of Distinction was established in 2013 to recognize a sustaining member who has demonstrated tremendous dedication to both the JLG and the community-at-large. The three women honored have had an extraordinary and lasting impact on both the Junior League and the Piedmont Triad community.
Rebecca Schlosser
Rebecca Schlosser earned an undergraduate degree from Western Carolina University and a master’s degree in education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She has served as president of the JLG Sustainers and was a founding member and donor of Women to Women, Greensboro’s first permanent community grant making endowment for women and children. She is a member of the WCU Board of Trustees and has served on the University’s Board of Visitors and Foundation Board of Directors. Her community involvement includes serving as president of the Guild of Family Service of Greensboro Foundation, as president of the Greensboro Symphony Guild, as chair of the Symphony Presentation Ball, as chair of the Annual Campaign for Hospice and Palliative Care and as founder and chair of the first Greensboro Oyster Roast for the Guild of Family Service in 2004. She has received awards for distinguished service from Family Service of the Piedmont and the Greensboro Symphony Guild.
Cherry Callahan
Before Cherry Callahan retired from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2017 as Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, she had celebrated a 40-year career in higher education and had been recognized with the University’s Professional Achievement Award. She received her doctorate in Child Development and Family Relations from UNCG and a master’s in Counseling from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She served as president and regional vice president of NASPA (Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education) as well as chair of its Foundation Board, increasing donors by an overwhelming percentage during her tenure. In addition to serving as president of the Junior League of Greensboro in 1991-92, she has volunteered with such community organizations as the Greensboro History Museum, the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association. She currently serves as the Regional Training Lead for the Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross, which encompasses western NC and upstate SC. For her lifetime of service, she was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from Governor Roy Cooper.
Margaret Benjamin
Margaret Benjamin has been a member of the Junior League of Greensboro for nearly 40 years and was recognized as a Woman of Influence at the JLG Leadership Summit in 2018. She earned a bachelor’s in Fine Arts and Advertising from Louisiana State University and a master’s in Liberal Studies from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
She currently serves on the UNCG Board of Trustees, is chair of the Public Art Endowment Steering Committee of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, and serves on the boards of the Greensboro Public Library Foundation and the Cone Health Cancer Center Advisory Committee. She has also served on the UNCG Board of Visitors, the Weatherspoon Arts Foundation Board and the Weatherspoon Arts Museum Advisory Board. In addition, she has volunteered as Board Chair of the Greensboro History Museum, and with Preservation Greensboro and the LeBauer Park Steering Committee. For her national museum advocacy work, she was awarded the American Alliance of Museums Champion of Museums award in 2017.
