Greensboro History Museum’s NC Democracy Exhibition Wins Prestigious Award of Excellence
GREENSBORO, NC (June 20, 2023) – The Greensboro History Museum has received the prestigious Award of Excellence from the American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) for its “NC Democracy: Eleven Elections” exhibit. The Award of Excellence is part of the AASLH Leadership in History Awards, the national organization’s most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation of state and local history.
“NC Democracy: Eleven Elections” explores choices and changes across 11 state elections between 1776 and 2010, illustrating the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots, and what influenced decisions that continue to shape what democracy means today. The exhibition encourages visitors to explore what democracy has meant to different people at different moments in NC history and how decisions in 1776, 1898, or 1970 continue to matter today. Learn more about the exhibit on the museum’s website. “NC Democracy” is part of the Greensboro History Museum’s Project Democracy 20/20 initiative exploring American democracy through exhibitions, public programs, and innovative community connections. Project Democracy is supported in part by North Carolina Humanities, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
“We are proud to receive this award for our work in creating this democracy exhibition,” said Greensboro History Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart. “Our collaboration with scholars, educators, and visitors helped us create a comprehensive and engaging experience for all.”
The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Libraries & Museum Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city's diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro's Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org.
