Greensboro Fire Department Receives Agency Accreditation
GREENSBORO, NC (August 24, 2022) –The Greensboro Fire Department has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The Greensboro Fire Department is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. (CPSE)
This is the sixth consecutive occasion that the Greensboro Fire Department has received this honor dating back to 1997. Greensboro is one of only three fire departments in the nation to receive the Center for Public Safety Excellence Accreditation (CPSE) status six consecutive times.
Members of the Greensboro Fire Department, including Fire Chief Jim Robinson, sat before the commission board in Denver, CO to answer questions about the continuous improvement plans for the agency. City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba also accompanied fire department personnel to Denver to show his support for the Greensboro Fire Department.
Accreditation is a comprehensive self-assessment and quality improvement model that enables organizations to examine past, current, and future service levels and internal performance and compare them to current research and industry best practices. This process leads to a more efficient and effective emergency service organization.
