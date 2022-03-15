Greensboro Fire Department 75th Recruit Class Graduation
GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2022) – Twenty one new recruits begin their first steps in a career as professional firefighters with the Greensboro Fire Department on Friday, March 18. To become a member of this recruit class, the candidates underwent a rigorous pre-hire process that included fitness and aptitude testing, an oral interview, a thorough background check, drug testing, and medical screening.
Upon completion of the 26-week academy and successful completion of NC State Firefighter Certification, the recruits will become sworn probationary firefighters March 18, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Carolina Theater.
The probationary firefighters will then be assigned to various fire stations in the city. After six months, they will return to the recruit academy to undergo academic and practical testing to determine if they will remain with the City as firefighters.
The next academy is tentatively scheduled to beginning fall 2022. Those interested in becoming firefighters with the City of Greensboro can find more information by going to www.gfdnc.com.
