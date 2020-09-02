GREENSBORO, NC (September 2, 2020) – After nearly 42 years of service with the Greensboro Fire Department, including the last five as the Fire Chief, Bobby Nugent has announced his plans to retire from the City of Greensboro, effective January 31, 2021.
“Chief Nugent’s numerous contributions to the City are invaluable,” said City Manager David Parish. “Time and again he has proven to be the right leader. During his time as chief, he led with a spirit of excellence, advancing fire service to new heights. Bobby is a servant leader whose stewardship resulted in the betterment of our community. The investments he made in our people and facilities will be evident for years to come.”
Greensboro’s Class 1 ISO rating and International Accreditation status places it in the top one-percent of more than 45,000 rated fire departments in the nation. In addition to enhanced safety for its community, the ISO rating is directly related to the premiums residents and businesses pay for property insurance.
Assistant City Manager Trey Davis added, “He has been a strong and constant leader, who has guided this department into a new age of firefighting.”
Nugent joined the Greensboro Fire Department in 1979 and has served at every rank in the department. Chief Nugent has seen the department grow from 250 employees in 1979 to nearly 600 firefighters under his leadership. Nugent was instrumental in the replacement of two of the City’s oldest fire stations that are currently under construction and should be completed in 2021. He has also led the purchase and installation of a state-of-the-art station alerting system that will decrease response times to the residents of Greensboro. Nugent was also responsible for the replacement of the Public Safety Training Facility drill tower. This tower stood in place since 1956 and was replaced with a modern tower that will provide the technology and equipment to provide every firefighter with the best tools to prepare for any emergency.
“While I look forward to spending more time with my family, I will always treasure the days where I was involved in what can only be described as the greatest job in the world” said Nugent. “No fire department can succeed by itself. The support from the firefighters, the City Manager’s Office, City Council as well as the residents of the City of Greensboro has been the foundation of the department’s continued success. As my career with the Greensboro Fire Department comes to an end, I leave with the confidence that the department will continue to be led by dedicated, motivated and professional leaders.”
City staff will begin working immediately to plan for the recruitment of Nugent’s successor.
