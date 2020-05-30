Greensboro, NC: Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc (GFM) is planning to return to the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville Street, after operating a pre-order only, drive-thru market at Revolution Mill since April 29. GFM will operate a limited capacity, outdoor walkup market beginning Saturday, June 6. The Market will also begin “GFM 2 GO,” a limited contact Drive-thru market on Wednesdays, beginning June 10. Both markets will take place in the parking lot on the Lindsay Street side of the building, at the corner of Yanceyville Street at the Curb Market campus.
GFM, Inc. worked with the leadership of the Parks & Recreation Department and obtained approval to reopen as an open-air, outdoor market. This transition allows GFM staff to create a safer farmers market environment and open selling opportunities for local farmers and producers, who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Significant infrastructure, supplies, and resources are required to create a walk-up outdoor Market with a larger number of vendors and customers supported each week.
The Saturday walk-up market will have a one-way entrance from Yanceyville Street and one exit on Lindsay Street with attendants to assist patrons on navigating this new way to shop. Enhanced safeguards will be put in place to reduce the transmission of the virus, such as enhanced social distancing measures and limitations on how many customers can shop at one time. Staff and vendors will be wearing and using PPE at all times and disinfecting frequently used surfaces.
GFM is asking customers to treat shopping at the Market as an essential activity; not a social space to linger or congregate; to have only one household member shop at a time; to leave pets at home: and for any customers who feel sick or may have been exposed to the virus to stay home. All customers will be asked to wear cloth face coverings and wash hands prior to shopping, using a provided handwashing station. Customers may purchase masks for $2, with proceeds benefiting the food security programs that the Market supports. Hand-washing and sanitation stations will be available for customers, staff, volunteers, and vendors.
Members of our community who receive food security benefits such as SNAP, WIC, SFMNP, or Orange Card are encouraged to visit the Food Security tent to find out how they can use their benefits at the Market on Saturdays. More information can be found on the market website regarding food security program offerings.
GFM Executive Director Lee Mortensen is looking forward to the day when GFM can open its doors and have an indoor market again. “We just can’t safely operate an indoor market at this time with the high volume of vendors and patrons we typically see during peak season. Having a market outside is the next best thing and a good first step to moving back indoors once again. Once it is safe to do so, we will.”
Customers who are hesitant to attend the walkup markets on Saturdays are encouraged to participate in the pre-order drive-thru market on Wednesdays instead. They can pre-order and pre-pay on vendor’s online stores, although some vendors may offer payment options at pick-up.
“We are continuing to offer the drive-thru model to be responsive to vulnerable populations who may be older or have health concerns,” Mortensen said.
Details on how to access fresh, local foods from favorite local producers and find which vendors are offering pre-orders can be found by visiting www.GSOFarmerMarket.Org.
The city of Greensboro contracts the community non-profit, GFM, Inc., to run the Market and campus for a year-round market. On March 18, 2020, the city closed facilities and suspended its programs to lead the efforts to flatten the curve. We recognize and appreciate the city of Greensboro's efforts to protect the public during this uncertain time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.